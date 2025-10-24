Bengals LB Wilson has Requested Trade

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Bengals Linebacker Logan Wilson Reportedly Requests Trade After Decrease in Playing Time

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson has reportedly requested a trade following a noticeable dip in his playing time over recent weeks.

Wilson, who has started all seven games this season, has seen his defensive snap count drop significantly in the past two contests. The Bengals coaching staff has been rotating in more of their younger linebackers, giving valuable in-game reps to rookies as they look to develop depth within the position group.

The reduced role appears to have frustrated Wilson, a key defensive leader who has been a consistent presence since being drafted by Cincinnati in 2020. Known for his instincts, tackling ability, and leadership on and off the field, Wilson played an instrumental role in the Bengals’ run to Super Bowl LVI and has been a cornerstone of their defense ever since.

Despite his ongoing contract through the 2027 season, Wilson is reportedly seeking a fresh start elsewhere, one that could offer him the consistent playing time he believes he’s earned.

The Bengals now face a decision: find a suitable trade partner or attempt to smooth things over with one of their most respected defenders. Either way, Wilson’s situation adds another layer of intrigue to a Bengals team fighting to stay competitive in the AFC North.