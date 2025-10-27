Listen Live
Debbie Allen Honored with A Tribute Barbie Doll

Barbie Honors Debbie Allen With A Tribute Doll Celebrating Her Legacy

October 27, 2025

American Ballet Theatre 2025 Fall Gala
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Barbie Honors Debbie Allen with a Tribute Doll Celebrating Her Legacy

Barbie is paying tribute to one of the most iconic figures in entertainment and dance, Debbie Allen. The legendary actress, choreographer, and director is being honored with her very own Barbie doll as part of the Barbie Tribute Collection.

The Debbie Allen Barbie is inspired by her unforgettable role as Lydia Grant in the 1980s hit TV series Fame, where her passion, strength, and dedication inspired a generation of artists. The release also marks a major milestone — the 25th anniversary of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, which continues to empower young dancers and performers around the world despite the challenges many arts institutions face today.

Throughout her groundbreaking career, Allen has collected numerous accolades, including becoming the first Black woman to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV comedy or musical. Her influence in the arts, television, and education continues to shine through her performances, mentorship, and advocacy for representation.

The Debbie Allen Tribute Doll is now available for purchase on Mattel.com, celebrating a woman whose talent and leadership have helped shape generations of dreamers and creators.

