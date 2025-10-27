Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho

Bengals Defense Struggling to Find Its Identity

The Bengals’ defense continues to be a major concern as the team searches for answers after another stretch of disappointing performances. Despite having a few standout players, the unit as a whole has been plagued by missed draft picks and ineffective free agent signings that have failed to deliver the needed impact.

After a frustrating 2024 season, many fans expected significant offseason changes, but the front office made only minimal adjustments in hopes that the group would naturally improve. Unfortunately, the results have not been encouraging. The defense has now allowed more than 27 points in six straight games, a statistic that highlights the depth of the team’s struggles.

The Bengals are now looking for leadership on the defensive side of the ball — players willing to step up, take accountability, and set the tone for the rest of the team. With issues showing up in every phase of their defense, from the line to the secondary, Cincinnati’s inability to make key stops has been a defining theme of the season.

Even in games where the Bengals have managed to pull out a win, the defensive lapses remain a lingering problem. Until the team finds consistent leadership and cohesion, the defense will continue to be the biggest obstacle standing between the Bengals and long-term success.