Bengals Players-Only Meeting On Defense

Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho

Bengals Defense Under Pressure: Al Golden Pushes for Urgency After Players-Only Meeting

The Cincinnati Bengals are in regroup mode after another disappointing loss — this time to the New York Jets. Defensive coordinator Al Golden is turning up the heat, stressing a renewed “sense of urgency” following a players-only meeting meant to address the team’s mounting struggles on defense.

The message was clear: the time for talk is over. Head coach Zac Taylor echoed that sentiment, calling on new leaders to step up within a unit that has failed to meet expectations this season. One bright spot, however, came from cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, who made the most of his second chance with a standout performance, showing the kind of energy and playmaking ability the Bengals have been missing.

Meanwhile, quarterback Joe Flacco is listed as day-to-day with a shoulder injury, a concerning development as the team tries to stay afloat in a tight AFC North race.

Adding to the noise, a former Super Bowl-winning coach publicly criticized Cincinnati’s latest loss, questioning the team’s focus and leadership. The outside scrutiny only amplifies the pressure on a defense struggling to find consistency.

Around the league, there’s plenty of movement and headlines:

Lamar Jackson was a full participant in practice, a good sign for the Ravens ahead of their next divisional matchup.

was a full participant in practice, a good sign for the Ravens ahead of their next divisional matchup. Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II may be headed to injured reserve, a big blow for Denver’s secondary.

may be headed to injured reserve, a big blow for Denver’s secondary. Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz will miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

will miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. The Rams bolstered their defense by trading for cornerback Roger McCreary from the Titans.

In NFL Week 8 action, the Packers dominated Mike Tomlin’s defense, emerging as one of the week’s biggest winners, while Colts running back Jonathan Taylor strengthened his MVP case with another explosive performance.

As the Bengals prepare for their next challenge, Al Golden’s message rings loud — the defense must respond now, or the season could quickly slip away.