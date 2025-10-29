Jay-Z Scores Legal Victory in Ongoing Paternity Dispute

Source: Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Jay-Z has secured a legal win in his long-running paternity dispute with Rymir Satterhwaite, who has claimed for years that the rapper is his biological father. The case took another turn when Satterhwaite’s legal guardian, Lillie Coley, accused Jay-Z of retaliating against her after he filed a motion seeking sanctions for what his team described as persistent and baseless legal actions.

U.S. District Judge Serilyn Peace Garnett rejected Coley’s attempt to block the sanctions hearing, clearing the way for Jay-Z to move forward with his request to penalize her. His attorneys argue that both Coley and Satterhwaite have engaged in “decades-long harassment,” maintaining that the allegations have already been reviewed and dismissed by multiple courts.

Despite withdrawing a paternity suit against Jay-Z back in July, Satterhwaite insists his battle isn’t over. “I have not stopped my fight,” he said, signaling that he plans to continue pursuing his claims.

Jay-Z’s legal team, however, remains firm in their stance, emphasizing that the matter has been settled repeatedly over the years. The latest court decision strengthens the rapper’s position as he continues to push back against what his side calls a long-standing pattern of unfounded accusations.