NKU Girls Basketball Team Aims for Success

NKU Women’s Basketball Welcomes Nine Newcomers for Coach Hans’ Second Season

Published on October 30, 2025

Jeff Hans Enters Second Season Looking to Elevate NKU Women’s Basketball

Northern Kentucky University women’s basketball head coach Jeff Hans is gearing up for his second season at the helm, determined to turn last year’s challenges into growth opportunities. After a rebuilding first season, Hans remains optimistic as he works to establish a winning culture within the program and make an impact in the competitive Horizon League.

This year’s roster features nine new players, including several international recruits, giving the Norse a fresh mix of talent and energy. Returning veterans Mya Meredith and Abby Wolterman are expected to anchor the team with leadership and experience, while newcomers such as Taysha Rushton and Mia Jordan bring proven skills and valuable depth to the lineup.

The road ahead won’t be easy—NKU’s nonconference schedule includes tough matchups against national powerhouses Louisville and Ohio State. But for Hans and his team, those challenges represent more than just tests—they’re opportunities to build confidence, cohesion, and resilience.

With renewed focus, a deeper roster, and a drive to compete, Jeff Hans and the Norse are setting their sights on climbing the Horizon League standings and laying the foundation for sustained success at NKU.

