50 Cent Doesn’t Want To Be Known As A Troll

Source: Kirill Bichutsky / Getty

Following the cancelation of the hit Starz series BMF, 50 Cent was active on Instagram — but he’s making it clear he doesn’t appreciate being labeled a troll.

The show, which 50 co-produced, starred Demetrius Flenory Jr. as his father, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, and ran successfully for four seasons. After the cancelation news broke, 50 Cent took to social media to poke fun at Lil Meech, sparking headlines that branded him a troll — a label he’s not taking lightly.

“I have worked tirelessly to build my brand and I’m now being reduced to nothing more than a troll,” 50 wrote in response, pushing back against the characterization. Known for his sharp humor and bold commentary, 50 insists his online posts are part of his authentic persona, not trolling.

Interestingly, he’s also shown support for other artists who engage in similar behavior, recently applauding Nicki Minaj for trolling Jay-Z online. That consistency suggests 50 sees playful online banter as a form of entertainment — not disrespect.

Whether trolling or just being 50 Cent, one thing is certain: he knows how to keep the spotlight on him, even after BMF’s finale.