Don Juan Fasho’s Halloween Safety Tips

Published on October 31, 2025

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Don Juan Fasho
Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho

Halloween in the Queen City is all about fun, costumes, and candy — but Don Juan Fasho wants to make sure everyone in Cincinnati stays safe while celebrating!

Here are a few quick tips Don Juan shared on 100.3 Cincy’s R&B Station to help keep your night spooky and safe:

  1. Watch the Roads!
    Trick-or-treaters will be out and about — drivers, slow it down and stay alert in neighborhoods and crosswalks.
  2. Light It Up!
    If you’re walking, carry a flashlight or glow stick and add reflective tape to costumes so cars can see you.
  3. Check That Candy!
    Parents, make sure all candy is sealed and safe before the kids dig in.
  4. Stick Together!
    Whether it’s family, friends, or neighbors — go out in groups and stay close. Safety in numbers!
  5. Costume Smarts!
    Avoid masks that block vision and make sure costumes aren’t too long to trip over. Comfort and safety come first!

Don Juan Fasho reminds everyone: “Have fun, be smart, and make it home safe — we want your Halloween to be full of treats, not tricks!” 🎃

Tune in to @rnbcincy 100.3 Cincy’s R&B Station for more community updates, fun, and giveaways all week long!

