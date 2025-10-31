Don Juan Fasho’s Halloween Safety Tips
Halloween in the Queen City is all about fun, costumes, and candy — but Don Juan Fasho wants to make sure everyone in Cincinnati stays safe while celebrating!
Here are a few quick tips Don Juan shared on 100.3 Cincy’s R&B Station to help keep your night spooky and safe:
- Watch the Roads!
Trick-or-treaters will be out and about — drivers, slow it down and stay alert in neighborhoods and crosswalks.
- Light It Up!
If you’re walking, carry a flashlight or glow stick and add reflective tape to costumes so cars can see you.
- Check That Candy!
Parents, make sure all candy is sealed and safe before the kids dig in.
- Stick Together!
Whether it’s family, friends, or neighbors — go out in groups and stay close. Safety in numbers!
- Costume Smarts!
Avoid masks that block vision and make sure costumes aren’t too long to trip over. Comfort and safety come first!
Don Juan Fasho reminds everyone: “Have fun, be smart, and make it home safe — we want your Halloween to be full of treats, not tricks!” 🎃
Tune in to @rnbcincy 100.3 Cincy’s R&B Station for more community updates, fun, and giveaways all week long!
