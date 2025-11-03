Listen Live
Bengals Fall Short In Heartbreaking 47-42 Loss To The Bears

Published on November 3, 2025

Bengals Fall Short in Heartbreaking 47-42 Loss to the Bears

Cincinnati Bengals Fans Rally
Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a crushing 47-42 defeat to the Chicago Bears in Week 9, slipping to a 3-6 record on the season. Despite a late-game surge led by veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, the Bengals’ defensive struggles once again proved costly.

Flacco orchestrated an impressive comeback, keeping Cincinnati in striking distance until the final moments. Tee Higgins shined with clutch catches down the stretch, while Charlie Jones electrified fans with a standout performance on special teams, including key kickoff returns that shifted momentum.

However, the Bengals’ defense couldn’t hold strong when it mattered most. In the game’s closing seconds, Chicago capitalized on defensive breakdowns to score a decisive touchdown and seal the victory.

Commentators called the loss “demoralizing,” pointing to ongoing issues on the defensive side of the ball that have plagued the team throughout the season. With playoff hopes fading, the Bengals will need to regroup quickly and find consistency if they want to turn their season around.

