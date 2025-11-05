Listen Live
UPS Plane Crash In Louisville : Latest Updates and Details

Published on November 4, 2025

A tragic scene unfolded early today at Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport when a UPS cargo plane crashed during takeoff, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed three deaths and 11 injuries, though officials warn those numbers could rise as recovery efforts continue. The aircraft, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11F, was carrying three crew members and 38,000 gallons of fuel at the time of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. In the meantime, all flights at the airport have been suspended as emergency crews work to contain the scene and ensure safety in the surrounding area.

Officials have established a family reunification center for those seeking information about missing loved ones. Additionally, a shelter-in-place order remains in effect for residents north of the airport to the Ohio River, due to possible hazards from fuel or debris.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire Louisville community during this devastating time.

