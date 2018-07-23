CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

DONALD TRUMP: Carter Page Documents Released

0 reads
Leave a comment

If you have the time and patience to comb through 400 pages of legal documents, you can now learn about the FBI’s application for that controversial FISA warrant against Carter Page.

Page, a onetime associate of Donald Trump‘s Presidential campaign, was suspected of working clandestinely for the Russian government. FBI agents based their application partly on the so-called “Steele Dossier” — the same document alleging the existence of the “pee tape” — and other intelligence.

Responding to Freedom of Information Act lawsuits, the White House released a heavily redacted document Saturday evening.

Republicans have tried to discredit the information obtained through surveillance of Page, suggesting that since the Steele dossier was commissioned by a firm working for Hillary Clinton, it was politically motivated. They also say that FBI agents misled the judge who granted the warrant by not making clear the source of their suspicions. However, the warrant was also renewed four times by four different federal judges.

Page had denied collaborating with the Russian government. (USA TodayNew York Times)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The Steele Dossier also alleges that Page received — and possibly passed along — the brokerage fee in a huge oil-company sale in Russia in 2016. Some media observers believe Trump got that money — and never declared it on his taxes.
  • The fact that the warrant was renewed four times by four different judges shows that FBI agents were right to be suspicious of Page.
  • Attacking the warrant application — instead of denying the information it bore — is a curious defense for a guy who says he did nothing wrong.
  • Page was just a hanger-on in the Trump campaign, not someone who would’ve had any influence.
  • There’s so much in the Steele Dossier that defies belief that it’s hard to imagine how any judge could’ve approved it.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Carter , documents , Donald Trump , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , page , released

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading DONALD TRUMP: Carter Page Documents Released

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close