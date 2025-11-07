Source: Katja Ogrin / Getty

50 Cent Drops New Single “Fightland” as Theme for Gritty Upcoming Boxing Drama

50 Cent is back with new music — and this time, it’s tied directly to his next television venture. The rapper and entertainment mogul has released “Fightland,” the official theme song for the upcoming boxing drama of the same name.

The track taps into classic early-2000s energy, featuring three guest rappers delivering hard-hitting verses while Jeremih handles the melodic hook. The combination gives the record a nostalgic feel, blending street grit with R&B smoothness — a formula 50 perfected in his breakout years.

The new series, also titled Fightland, is executive-produced by 50 Cent and dives deep into the raw, unforgiving world of British boxing. The story follows a disgraced, formerly incarcerated champion determined to seek revenge against the crime family he believes betrayed him. It’s a tale of redemption, vengeance, and survival — classic territory for the expanding 50 Cent TV universe.

The cast reportedly includes a strong lineup: Howard Charles, Nicholas Pinnock, Deborah Ayorinde, Charles Babalola, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Tahirah Sharif, Tyler Conti, and Richard Pepple.

With new music fueling the anticipation and a storyline built for drama, Fightland is shaping up to be another potential hit in 50 Cent’s growing catalog of gritty, character-driven TV projects.