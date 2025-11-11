Listen Live
Questlove Reveals Posthumous D'Angelo Album In The Works

Published on November 11, 2025

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - Red Carpet
Source: Eric Thayer / Getty

Muscian and filmmaker Questlove teased that a new album by the late soul icon D’Angelo is in the works.

Questlove spoke about the possibility of the new posthumous album from the R&B star this past weekend at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in Los Angeles.

“You’ll see soon,” He stated, hinting that vaulted music from D’Angelo could be released, “It’s always the sound of yesterday, but for the future. This record is no different.”

It is unclear whether the forthcoming album will consist of fully released songs completed by D’Angelo or if Questlove will complete unfinished work. A title or release date of the posthumous project has also not been revealed.

Earlier this month, D’Angelo was laid to rest in Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 1. The neo-soul legend passed away Oct. 14 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Several artists, including Questlove, Stevie Wonder, and Lauryn Hill, among several family and friends, attended the private service to pay their respects to the late singer.

Questlove Reveals Posthumous D’Angelo Album In The Works was originally published on foxync.com

