Cincinnati Public Schools Seek Community Input

Cincinnati Public Schools to hold open dialogue on budget after voters renew levy

Published on November 13, 2025

Cincinnati Public Schools Seek Parent Input on Funding Priorities Amid Budget Challenges

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) are calling on parents and community members to help shape the future of district spending as they navigate ongoing financial challenges. The district is hosting a community meeting to discuss how to best invest in students for the upcoming school year following recent budget cuts and teacher layoffs.

This conversation comes on the heels of voters approving a crucial renewal levy that will generate $48 million annually over the next decade. The funds are set to support key areas such as preschool expansion, K–12 programming, technology access, and career readiness initiatives—core priorities aimed at preparing students for success beyond the classroom.

District officials are also keeping a close eye on potential state legislation that could affect future school funding, making this planning phase more important than ever. CPS leaders say community feedback will be vital in determining how to allocate resources efficiently and equitably.

The meeting will be held at the CPS headquarters, with a virtual attendance option available for parents and community members who cannot join in person.

With education dollars under scrutiny and community engagement on the rise, CPS hopes to create a transparent, collaborative plan that keeps students’ needs at the center of every decision.

Cincinnati Public Schools

