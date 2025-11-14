Listen Live
Cardi B Welcomes Baby Boy With Stefon Diggs

Published on November 14, 2025

Cardi B Welcomes Baby Boy With Stefon Diggs 👶🏽💙✨

2025 Global Citizen Festival
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Cardi B is celebrating a beautiful new addition to her family! The Grammy-winning rapper has welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs, marking the couple’s first child together.

The new arrival makes Cardi a proud mom of four, joining her 7-year-old daughter Kulture, 4-year-old son Wave, and 1-year-old daughter Blossom.

Sharing her joy on Instagram, Cardi opened up about the emotional journey of expanding her family, saying:
“Starting over is never easy, but it’s been so worth it!”

She also confirmed the baby’s sex in an Instagram Story, happily revealing that the newest member of her family is a boy.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/3765331528705135626?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igsh=MWRkNDhkdno3bHJmdw==

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs first went public with their relationship back in May when they were spotted courtside at a New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics game — a moment that quickly sparked buzz across social media.

With their growing family and a strong start as a couple, the two step into an exciting new chapter together.

