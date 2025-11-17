Listen Live
Bengals Fall To The Steelers

Published on November 17, 2025

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight

Bengals Fall to Steelers After Costly Turnovers Shift Momentum

Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025
Source: Michael Owens / Getty

The Cincinnati Bengals went toe-to-toe with the Pittsburgh Steelers for three hard-fought quarters, keeping the matchup within a field goal thanks to a locked-in defensive effort. Cincinnati’s defense repeatedly stepped up, limiting the Steelers’ offensive production and giving the Bengals a chance to stay within striking distance.

But everything changed in the second half when a costly turnover by Joe Flacco flipped the script. A Steelers defensive touchdown swung the momentum sharply in Pittsburgh’s favor, opening the door for a dominant final stretch. From that point on, the Steelers capitalized on every opportunity, turning turnovers and defensive stops into points as they pulled away to a 41–10 victory.

Despite battling throughout the game, the Bengals struggled to execute in the most critical moments. Missed chances and giveaways ultimately allowed Pittsburgh to seize control and dictate the pace down the stretch.

This matchup served as a clear reminder of how quickly momentum can shift in the NFL—and how pivotal turnovers and defensive playmaking are in determining the outcome. For the Bengals, it’s a tough lesson and a game that slipped away after three quarters of competitive football.

