Rihanna Becomes First Black Woman To Build Two Billion Dollar Brands

Rihanna Makes History With Two Billion-Dollar Brands

Rihanna continues to redefine what it means to be a global superstar. The Grammy-winning artist has officially made history as the first Black woman to create two separate billion-dollar brands — Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty — with a combined valuation now topping $3 billion.

Fenty Beauty: The Industry Disruptor

Launched in 2017, Fenty Beauty wasn’t just another celebrity cosmetic line — it was a full-on industry shake-up. Rihanna’s commitment to inclusive beauty, particularly her groundbreaking 40-shade foundation launch, filled a massive gap in the market. The response was immediate and explosive. Within weeks, Fenty Beauty generated hundreds of millions in revenue, proving that representation isn’t just powerful — it’s profitable.

Savage X Fenty: Inclusivity in Fashion

Rihanna carried that same inclusive energy into Savage X Fenty, her lingerie brand launched in 2018. With sizes and styles designed for every body type, the brand quickly attracted a loyal following. Savage X Fenty reached a valuation of $1 billion in record time, supported by campaigns featuring diverse models and a fresh, confident attitude toward beauty and body image.

A Billion-Dollar Empire

Between her stakes in Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, Rihanna’s ownership is estimated at $1.7 billion. On top of that, she reportedly earns $40 million to $80 million annually from her beauty and fashion ventures — numbers that solidify her place among the world’s most successful entrepreneurs.

The Fenty Expansion Continues

The growth doesn’t stop there. Rihanna has expanded her portfolio with Fenty Skin and Fenty Hair, both of which are rapidly growing and receiving major consumer attention. With each new launch, she continues to strengthen the Fenty brand as a symbol of quality, inclusivity, and cultural impact.