Xavier Dominated Old Dominion With A 99-69 Victory

Xavier Cruises Past Old Dominion With Commanding 99–69 Win

Xavier left no doubt on the court as they rolled to a dominant 99–69 victory over Old Dominion, showcasing a balanced and high-powered offensive attack. The Musketeers came out strong, controlled the pace early, and never looked back.

Tre Carroll led the way with an impressive all-around performance, dropping 20 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out five assists. He wasn’t alone at the top—Roddie Anderson III and Jovan Milicevic each matched his scoring output with 20 points apiece, giving Xavier three players at the 20-point mark.

Old Dominion struggled to keep pace but saw solid contributions from LJ Thomas, who led the Monarchs with 13 points and six assists. Drew McKenna added 12 points, and Caelum Swanton-Rodger chipped in 10.

Xavier established control early and kept their foot on the gas, extending the lead and outscoring Old Dominion by eight points in the second half. With strong execution on both ends of the floor, the Musketeers delivered a complete performance and secured a statement win.