Source: James Drake / Getty

Ken Anderson’s Hall of Fame case continues to gain momentum. The former Bengals quarterback has once again advanced to the senior semifinal stage—his fourth straight year reaching this point in the process. Anderson remains one of the most decorated players of his era still waiting for Canton recognition, and his consistency in the semifinal group keeps hope alive among Bengals fans.

Former Cincinnati stars Isaac Curtis and Lemar Parrish were also among the final 34 senior nominees, but neither advanced to the semifinal round. Both remain highly respected figures in Bengals history, and their repeated inclusion in the conversation shows the lasting impact they made on the franchise.

Meanwhile, the current Bengals roster is seeing meaningful movement. Cincinnati made several adjustments that signal a potential shift at the safety position, highlighted by the return of Jordan Battle (or “Anthony” if referencing a specific safety)—back from injury and expected to re-enter the competition. These changes hint that the team is preparing for a different defensive look as it pushes into the second half of the season.

At quarterback, the energy is even more encouraging. Joe Burrow participated in his first full 11-on-11 practice since undergoing wrist surgery, and the reaction from teammates was overwhelmingly positive. Veteran QB Joe Flacco—brought in to stabilize the room—praised Burrow’s timing, accuracy, and command, noting he “looked like himself again.” For a team that struggled without its franchise star, that’s the best news possible.

Looking ahead, the organization is already evaluating its long-term direction. One potential next head coach (unnamed but referenced through team reporting) highlighted the rapid improvement of rookie defensive back Andrew Mukuba, calling his development one of the bright spots in a season that has included its share of underachievement. Mukuba’s growth, along with strong young talent across the roster, continues to fuel optimism for the Bengals’ 2025 campaign and beyond.

Despite injuries, inconsistency, and tough losses throughout the season, Cincinnati appears to be aligning pieces for a stronger finish. With Hall of Fame conversations buzzing, Burrow regaining form, and promising young players emerging, the Bengals are setting the stage for a pivotal comeback story.