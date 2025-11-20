IShowSpeed Praised By Fans As Messi Of The Streaming World

Source: Wed Al Shehri / Getty

IShowSpeed — known off-screen as Darren Watkins — has added another major milestone to his rapidly growing legacy, taking home Streamer of the Year at the 2025 Esports Awards. The event, held on November 19 at the HyperX Arena in Las Vegas, celebrated the biggest names in gaming and content creation, and Speed’s victory became one of the night’s most talked-about moments.

As soon as the announcement hit social media, fans erupted with excitement, flooding timelines with congratulations, memes, and messages praising the young creator’s relentless energy and global influence. For many, the win felt inevitable — a reflection of Speed’s massive reach and undeniable impact on streaming culture.

The Esports Awards featured several additional standout winners across multiple categories, highlighting excellence throughout the competitive gaming world. But it was Speed’s win that dominated the buzz, reminding everyone just how firmly he sits at the top of today’s creator landscape.

And the momentum isn’t slowing down.

Speed is already nominated for three categories at the upcoming 2025 Streamer Awards, set for December 6 at the historic Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles. His nominations include:

Streamer of the Year

Best IRL Streamer

Best Marathon Stream for Speed Does America

Last year, Speed walked away from the Streamer Awards with three wins, including the night’s top honor — Streamer of the Year. With his current streak and growing fanbase, expectations are sky-high for another big night this December.

From viral moments to record-breaking streams, IShowSpeed continues to redefine what it means to be a modern creator — and 2025 is shaping up to be yet another unforgettable chapter in his rise.