Miguel Claims Michael Jackson Wanted ‘Sure Thing’

Miguel Reveals “Sure Thing” Almost Went to Usher — and Even Caught Michael Jackson’s Attention

Miguel stopped by Club Shay Shay and dropped a music-world gem that left fans doing a double take. His breakout hit “Sure Thing,” the smooth, soulful track that helped launch his career, almost never made it onto his debut album. In fact, Miguel revealed the song was originally pitched to Usher — and Usher liked it. But at the time, it simply didn’t fit the direction of Usher’s other projects, leaving the record available for Miguel to claim as his own.

In a twist that sounds like music-industry lore, Miguel also mentioned hearing rumors that Michael Jackson himself was interested in the song. While those whispers were never confirmed, imagining the King of Pop on “Sure Thing” adds a whole new layer to the track’s legacy.

During the interview, Miguel opened up about his creative process and the mindset behind his songwriting. He reflected on crafting vulnerable, sensual records — including co-writing Beyoncé’s “Rocket,” one of her most celebrated slow jams. His insight underscored how intentional he is about the emotion and storytelling in his music.

Fans walked away from the interview with a deeper appreciation for Miguel’s artistry — and a fun what-if scenario: how different would “Sure Thing” be if it had landed with Usher or even Michael Jackson? Lucky for us, it found its home exactly where it belonged.