Colerain Father Creates Scholarship In Memory Of Son Killed In Hit-And-Run

Moeller Community Honors Dylan Straughn as His Father Creates Scholarship in His Memory

The Moeller High School community is rallying around the family of 15-year-old Dylan Straughn, who tragically lost his life after being struck while riding his bike in Colerain Township. Now, his father, Paul Straughn, is turning grief into purpose by creating a scholarship in Dylan’s name — a tribute that reflects his son’s spirit, dreams, and the impact he made in his short but meaningful life.

Dylan, a Moeller sophomore, was deeply involved in school life and had long dreamed of becoming a part of the Moeller community. That dream began years earlier when he watched the school’s volleyball team compete for a state championship. His passion, energy, and willingness to dive into different activities made him a familiar face among his classmates and teachers.

The newly created scholarship aims to help other students achieve the same dream Dylan fulfilled — attending Moeller and becoming part of a brotherhood that meant so much to him. It’s a gesture that keeps Dylan’s legacy alive while opening doors for future students.

In a decision that speaks volumes about his character, Dylan had chosen to be an organ donor. Even in death, he touched lives and gave others a chance to keep living. That act of generosity continues to resonate with everyone who knew him.

Through overwhelming heartbreak, the Straughn family has been lifted by the support of the Moeller community — students, staff, families, and alumni who have stepped forward to honor Dylan’s memory and stand beside his loved ones.

As the scholarship takes shape, Dylan’s legacy of kindness, community, and selflessness will continue to shine, inspiring others just as he did in life.