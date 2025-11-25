Alicia Keys Shares The Story Of Meeting Swizz Beatz

Source: Araya Doheny / Getty

Alicia Keys Opens Up About the Origins of Her Love Story with Swizz Beatz on The Drew Barrymore Show

Alicia Keys recently sat down with Drew Barrymore and offered a heartfelt, behind-the-scenes look at her decades-long relationship with husband Swizz Beatz. Their love story, as Keys revealed, began long before their global fame, stretching back to their teenage years in New York City.

Keys shared that she and Beatz first met through a mutual friend when she was just 15 and he was 16. At the time, she admitted, she didn’t think much of the encounter—and apparently, Beatz was intimidated by her. Dressed in her signature North Face jacket and exuding a tough New York energy, she jokingly recalled that he was “scared” of her. Despite that rocky first impression, they crossed paths again at his high school in the Bronx, planting the earliest seeds of a connection neither of them recognized at the time.

It wasn’t until 2008 that their relationship truly took shape. Reunited while collaborating on a music project, Keys found her perception of Beatz shifting. The spark that had gone unnoticed in their teenage years finally ignited, marking the beginning of a new chapter for both artists.

Their love moved quickly from there. The couple announced their engagement in May 2010 and sealed their commitment just two months later in an intimate ceremony on the Mediterranean Sea, officiated by none other than spiritual teacher Deepak Chopra. That same year, they welcomed their first child, Egypt Daoud Dean, followed by their second son, Genesis Ali Dean, in 2014.

Now celebrating 15 years of marriage, Keys reflected on their journey with warmth and gratitude. What began as an awkward teenage introduction ultimately grew into a partnership rooted in creativity, growth, and deep mutual respect—proving that sometimes life’s most beautiful love stories are decades in the making.