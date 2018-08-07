CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

BETSY DEVOS: Yacht Unmoored by Vandals

0 reads
Leave a comment

Someone needs to listen to Michelle Obama‘s advice and “go high.” Over the weekend, vandals unmoored Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos‘s yacht.

The boat, which was docked on Lake Erie in Ohio, suffered $5000 to $10,000 in damage before the crew was able to regain control. It’s valued at about $40 million.

Police are check surveillance video in the are in hopes of identifying a suspect or suspects. (Toledo Blade)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The yacht is one of 10 DeVos’s family owns.
  • Regardless of what you think of DeVos, her family, her politics or her boss, this is not how you register your dissatisfaction.
  • What if the boat crashed into a dock or another boat? What if someone had gotten hurt?
  • I hate when people unmoor my $40 million yacht. The nerve!
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

 

Betsy DeVos , By , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Unmoored , vandals , Yacht

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close