BETSY DEVOS: Yacht Unmoored by Vandals

Someone needs to listen to Michelle Obama‘s advice and “go high.” Over the weekend, vandals unmoored Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos‘s yacht.

The boat, which was docked on Lake Erie in Ohio, suffered $5000 to $10,000 in damage before the crew was able to regain control. It’s valued at about $40 million.

Police are check surveillance video in the are in hopes of identifying a suspect or suspects. (Toledo Blade)

Fasho Thoughts:

The yacht is one of 10 DeVos’s family owns.

Regardless of what you think of DeVos, her family, her politics or her boss, this is not how you register your dissatisfaction.

What if the boat crashed into a dock or another boat? What if someone had gotten hurt?

I hate when people unmoor my $40 million yacht. The nerve!

Also On 100.3: