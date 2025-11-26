50 Cent Presents: Diddy’s Untold Story on Netflix

Source: Mark Robinson / Getty

50 Cent’s Explosive Diddy Documentary “The Reckoning” Drops December 2 on Netflix

The entertainment world is bracing for impact as 50 Cent prepares to release his highly anticipated documentary series, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, premiering December 2 on Netflix. The series takes a deep dive into the sexual assault and abuse allegations surrounding music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs—allegations that ultimately led to his conviction and a sentence of four years and two months in prison.

Directed by Alexandria Stapleton, the documentary aims to do more than just retell headlines. Stapleton’s vision is to explore how society often idolizes celebrities to the point of overlooking troubling behavior. Through raw storytelling and unfiltered commentary, she hopes the series will serve as a cultural wake-up call, pushing viewers to question why fame affords some individuals unchecked power.

The Reckoning promises an unprecedented look inside Diddy’s world, featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews with people who knew him best—former associates, childhood friends, artists he worked with, and past employees. Their stories offer intimate perspectives on both the rise and unraveling of one of hip-hop’s most influential figures.

Despite the conviction, Combs continues to fight back. He has filed an appeal challenging both the verdict and his sentence, leaving the future of the case uncertain.

With its blend of investigative depth and cultural critique, 50 Cent’s documentary is poised to spark major conversations. As audiences tune in, Sean Combs: The Reckoning may become one of the most talked-about releases of the year—not just for what it reveals about Diddy, but for what it exposes about the systems, loyalties, and blind spots that helped shape his legacy.