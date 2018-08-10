DRAKE: Tour Bus Towed

There’s nothing worse than coming back to your car only to realize it’s been towed — except maybe what happened to Drake.

The superstar rapper’s tour bus got moved from a Kansas City, Missouri parking lot overnight. The good news is, it wasn’t his personal bus. The vehicle used for the production crew was towed from the hotel where the rapper and his backstage staff were staying at around three in the morning on Thursday.

TMZ tapped police records but couldn’t find any citations or arrests. It could be a case of repossession, since state law doesn’t require repo companies to notify cops before seizing property.

Drake and Migos plan to kick off their tour tomorrow (Friday) night at the Sprint Center before heading to Minnesota.

Talk About It:

Big deal — when you’ve got money like Drake you can just buy a new bus.

Maybe it was God’s Plan.

There are plenty of parking lot owners that work with tow truck companies to move people with the quickness if they don’t pay or follow the lot’s rules.

You know whoever was in charge of that bus was freaking out when their phone started blowing up overnight.

Anybody got a bus Drizzy can borrow?

Hope there wasn’t anyone sleeping or using the bathroom on the bus at the time of the tow.

This isn’t a good omen for the tour. Hopefully things go smoother once things get started.

Also On 100.3: