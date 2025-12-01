Mariah Carey Seasons Thanksgiving Sides With Signature Flair

Source: Kevin.Mazur / Getty

Mariah Carey once again proved why she’s the undisputed Queen of Christmas, this time by turning a simple holiday cooking moment into full-fledged diva glam. In her annual Thanksgiving tradition, Mariah delighted fans by preparing her famous “anointed greens”—but it wasn’t just the recipe that had social media buzzing.

Wearing sleek black latex gloves paired with a dazzling $40,000 diamond butterfly ring, Mariah stirred, seasoned, and sautéed with the kind of flair only she can deliver. The video instantly went viral as fans marveled at the hilarious and fabulous contrast: industrial-strength cooking gloves meets high-fashion, high-jewelry energy.

The butterfly ring, a meaningful symbol from her iconic 1997 Butterfly era, added an extra layer of nostalgia and luxury to the moment. It wasn’t just a cooking clip—it was peak Mariah. Glamorous, self-aware, over-the-top, and absolutely unforgettable.

Once again, Mariah Carey turned the kitchen into a stage, the collard greens into a performance, and Thanksgiving into a reminder that no one does diva moments better.