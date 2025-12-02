Cincinnati Weather Advisory For Winter Conditions

Source: Michael Ciaglo / Houston Chronicle

A winter weather system is expected to move into the region overnight Monday and continue into Tuesday morning, prompting a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Forecasters say snow will become more widespread and steady between midnight and 3 a.m., creating the potential for impactful conditions during the early morning commute.

Accumulations of two to four inches are expected, with some areas seeing slightly higher totals. Drivers should be prepared for slick travel, icy roadways, and reduced visibility during the morning hours. Temperatures will remain cold throughout the week, preventing much of the snow from melting quickly.

Another round of snow is already on the horizon, with a second system expected to arrive on Sunday, bringing the possibility of additional accumulation and continued winter travel concerns.