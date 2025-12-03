Kendrick Lamar and SZA Rule Billboard’s Year-End Lists

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Kendrick Lamar & SZA Dominate Billboard’s Year-End Charts

It looks like all the stars really did align for Kendrick Lamar and SZA this year. The powerhouse duo closed out 2025 on top, securing major wins across Billboard’s year-end lists and proving once again why they’re two of the most influential artists in music today.

Their collaboration “Luther” from Kendrick’s GNX album leads both the Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs year-end charts — a huge accomplishment in one of the most competitive years for hip-hop.

Kendrick didn’t stop there. The GNX album dominated the charts on its own, with several tracks landing in the Top 10 Hot Rap Songs of the Year, including:

“ TV Off ” featuring Lefty Gunplay

” featuring Lefty Gunplay “ Not Like Us ”

” “ Squabble Up ”

” “Peekaboo” featuring AzChiki

On the R&B/Hip-Hop side, the top 10 also featured big records like “30 for 30” by SZA and Kendrick, Leon Thomas’ “Mutt,” and The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless.”

SZA also continued her winning streak. Her blockbuster album SOS topped the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Year-End list, followed by Kendrick’s GNX, Tyler’s Chromakopia, and PartyNextDoor & Drake’s joint project $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

It’s been a massive year for both Kendrick Lamar and SZA — artistically, culturally, and commercially. And with this kind of momentum, 2026 may be just as explosive.