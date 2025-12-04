Brandy Shuts Down Beyoncé Beef Rumors After Revealing Her Instagram Was Hacked

Source: Nicky J. Sims / Getty

Brandy Shuts Down Rumors of Beyoncé Ignoring Her on Tour After Ray J’s Viral Comments

Brandy is setting the record straight after social media lit up with rumors that Beyoncé was ignoring her on tour. The speculation started after Ray J’s comments went viral, but Brandy quickly stepped in to clear the air.

According to the singer, recent comments circulating online from a Beyoncé fan page were not made by her. Brandy revealed that her account had been hacked, and she’s urging fans not to fall for the fake posts or manufactured drama.

Both stars appear to be focused on what matters most — the music. Beyoncé is rumored to be gearing up for Act III, the next chapter following Renaissance and Cowboy Carter. Meanwhile, Brandy and Monica are keeping the momentum going on their highly successful joint tour, continuing to prove why fans have loved them for decades.

With both camps thriving, it’s clear there’s no feud — just two powerhouse artists staying in their lanes and delivering for their fans