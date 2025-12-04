Bengals Look to Clinch AFC North with Crucial Win Over Bills

Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho

Bengals Are Back in the Playoff Conversation and Joe Burrow’s Return Has Changed Everything

Just a few weeks ago, the Cincinnati Bengals looked like they were slipping out of the playoff picture. But after an inspiring comeback performance from Joe Burrow, the narrative has officially flipped — the Bengals are right back in the hunt.

Now, the focus shifts to a massive matchup: Cincinnati vs. Buffalo. If the Bengals want a real shot at winning the AFC North, this is the game they must win.

Former NFL head coach Bruce Arians is all in on the Bengals’ chances. According to Arians, if Cincinnati can get past the Bills, the path to the division title suddenly looks wide open. And he’s not wrong — the Bengals’ remaining schedule is considered one of the easiest in the division. That’s a major advantage over rivals like Baltimore and Pittsburgh, who face much tougher roads to the finish line.

With Joe Burrow back under center, momentum returning, and the schedule shifting in their favor, the Bengals aren’t just alive — they’re dangerous. A win over Buffalo could be the spark that launches Cincinnati straight into the playoff spotlight.