Crosstown Rivals Collide As Bearcats and Musketeers Battle At Cintas Center

Crosstown Shootout Set to Ignite as Bearcats and Musketeers Clash at Cintas Center

Source: John Biever / Getty

The city of Cincinnati is buzzing as the University of Cincinnati Bearcats and the Xavier University Musketeers prepare to battle in one of college basketball’s most electric rivalries — the Crosstown Shootout. This year’s matchup takes place inside a sold-out Cintas Center, where single-game tickets have completely disappeared. Fans who still hope to get inside will have to search the secondary market, with limited seats available on platforms like StubHub and SeatGeek at premium prices.

The Bearcats enter with motivation to make a statement. After snapping Xavier’s five-game winning streak in last year’s contest, UC is looking to secure back-to-back victories in the series — something they haven’t done in years. And they’re bringing one of the strongest defensive starts in the country into this showdown, hoping to slow down a fast-paced Xavier squad.

Xavier, meanwhile, comes in with a 6-3 record and a surge of momentum. The Musketeers are riding a three-game winning streak and have the advantage of defending their home court, where the intensity of the Shootout is always amplified. Several Xavier players are averaging double figures, and despite many of them — and the coaching staff — being new to the rivalry, they fully understand the magnitude and emotion behind this game.

With both teams coming off impressive performances, the stage is set for another unforgettable chapter in Cincinnati’s most heated sports rivalry. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Cintas Center, with full coverage from pre-game hype to the final buzzer. One thing is certain: the Crosstown Shootout never disappoints, and this year promises to deliver all the fire, pride, and drama the city has come to expect.