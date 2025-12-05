Netflix Announces Deal To Buy Warner Bros. And HBO

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Netflix’s $72B Bet: A New Era for Hollywood

In a blockbuster move that is already reshaping the entertainment world, Netflix has officially agreed to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery’s film and TV studios and streaming business in a deal valued at roughly $72 billion.

Under the agreement, each Warner Bros. Discovery shareholder will receive $27.75 per share in cash and stock — a clear win after Netflix outbid major rivals.

What’s Included

The acquisition brings to Netflix control over iconic assets such as HBO Max, DC Studios, and the storied film and television library of Warner Bros..

Netflix says it plans to maintain operations at Warner Bros., including theatrical film releases — a significant acknowledgement of the legacy and value of Warner’s studio business.

What It Means for Netflix, Studios & Viewers

By combining Netflix’s global reach and streaming infrastructure with Warner Bros.’ deep catalog and production capabilities, the deal creates a content powerhouse — one capable of delivering both blockbuster films and premium series to audiences worldwid

For subscribers, this could mean richer offerings and perhaps bundled content from what used to be competing platforms. For creators and Hollywood, the consolidation signals a major shift in power dynamics — with Netflix positioned as the preeminent content gatekeeper.

What’s Next

The acquisition is expected to finalize after Warner Bros. Discovery spins off its cable-network business, now called Discovery Global, which is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2026.

As industry watchers anticipate regulatory review and potential antitrust scrutiny, if it goes through, this deal could rewrite how we watch movies, stream TV shows, and consume entertainment — and mark the beginning of a new chapter in Hollywood’s evolving landscape.

