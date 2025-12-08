Cardi B Defeats Security Guard’s New Trial Attempt

Source: YouTube / Atlantic Records

Cardi B Scores Another Legal Win in 2021 Defamation Case

Cardi B just secured another legal victory, this time in a defamation lawsuit tied to allegations that she orchestrated an assault back in 2021. The case, brought by a woman identified as Jane Doe, has been officially dismissed by a Georgia judge due to a lack of evidence.

The lawsuit centered around claims that Cardi played a role in an incident at a strip club in Queens, New York — allegations the rapper has repeatedly denied from day one. This latest ruling lines up with a previous civil trial, where a jury also found no basis to hold Cardi responsible.

According to the judge, the jury had already taken a “searching and thoughtful review of all the evidence,” ultimately finding nothing to support the accusations. With the court once again siding with her, Cardi B walks away fully cleared, reinforcing her stance that she had no involvement in the alleged attack.

For now, the chapter is closed — and Cardi keeps her record clean as she continues focusing on her music, brand, and growing empire.