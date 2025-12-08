Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

Joe Burrow Returns, But Bengals Fall Short in Costly Loss to Bills

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made his long-awaited return from injury, but the comeback didn’t go as planned. Despite showing flashes of his trademark accuracy and toughness, Burrow threw a pair of costly interceptions in a 39-34 loss to the Buffalo Bills — a defeat that may have officially crushed the Bengals’ playoff dreams.

The Bengals, now sitting at 4-9, are hanging by a thread in the AFC postseason race. Burrow played with energy and determination, keeping Cincinnati competitive throughout the game, but his late-game turnovers proved to be the turning point. Cincinnati’s defense struggled to contain Buffalo’s offense, and the team couldn’t overcome the mistakes down the stretch.

After the game, Burrow didn’t shy away from the reality of the moment. He acknowledged that the road ahead is steep, but he remains focused on finishing the final four games with pride, leadership, and a strong push.

For Bengals fans, hope may be dim this season — but the return of a healthy Joe Burrow at least provides a foundation for the future and a reason to believe better days are ahead in Cincinnati.