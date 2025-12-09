50 Cent Mocks Jay-Z’s Camel Drawing, Urges Fans to Stop Sending Him ‘Stuff Like This’

50 Cent Shares Unflattering Jay-Z Caricature as Tension Rises Around New Docuseries

50 Cent is stirring the pot once again—this time by sharing an unflattering caricature of Jay-Z that fans had sent him online. The exaggerated drawing highlights Jay-Z’s facial features, particularly his nose and mouth, giving the hip-hop mogul a camel-like appearance.

Clearly amused but also over it, 50 captioned the post asking people to “please stop sending me stuff like this.”

While the post may seem like typical 50 Cent trolling, the timing suggests something deeper. His recent jabs at Jay-Z appear to be tied to the release of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the new Netflix docuseries executive-produced by 50 Cent that examines the abuse allegations surrounding Diddy. The project has re-ignited longstanding tensions across the hip-hop world—and resurfaced old rivalries.

50 and Jay-Z’s complicated history stretches back to 1999, marked by subtle jabs, competitive energy, and moments of open hostility. The two icons rarely interact directly, but their indirect shots continue to make headlines decades later.

Adding more fuel, Ja Rule—another longtime 50 Cent rival—recently weighed in. He accused 50 of not genuinely caring about Diddy’s alleged victims and suggested that if he truly wants to support them, he should donate the profits from the docuseries to domestic violence charities.

With the hip-hop community already buzzing from Diddy’s legal controversies, 50 Cent’s latest post has fans debating whether this is humor, shade, or strategic promotion. One thing is certain: the tension between some of rap’s biggest names is far from over.