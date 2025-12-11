Nicki Minaj Fully Leans Into MAGA Mischief As Barbz Become Belligerent Over Onika’s Budding Bond With JD Vance

Nicki Minaj praises Trump and Vance, while Cardi B criticizes them.

Minaj thanks Trump for addressing persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Minaj declares herself part of Trump's MAGA supporters.

Nicki Minaj’s X account has turned into a White House fan account.

While Nicki hasn’t explicitly stated that she’s team Donald Trump, she has become increasingly open about her support for him and his Vice President, JD Vance.

In a since-deleted tweet, the rapper posted a GIF of Chucky from the Child’s Play series alongside the caption, “Vance > Rants.” Fans aren’t exactly sure what the tweet was referring to, or why it was deleted, but before it was deleted, Vance reposted it with some commentary of his own.

“Nicki > Cardi,” Vance wrote, referencing the ongoing beef between the rappers.

While Minaj has warmed up to the administration in recent weeks, Cardi B has been vocal about her dislike of Trump for a long time now. Nicki even spoke in front of members of the United Nations to discuss the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria, thanking Trump in her speech.

“I would like to thank President Donald Trump for prioritizing this issue, and for his leadership on the global stage, and calling for urgent action to defend Christians in Nigeria to combat extremism, and to bring a stop to violence against those who simply want to exercise their natural right to freedom of belief,” she said at the time. “We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order to respect each other. We’re way beyond thinking or expecting or assuming the next person sitting next to you will have the same beliefs. We’re beyond that. That’s ridiculous.”

After Minaj’s speech, she seemingly declared herself as a part of Trump’s MAGA supporters, tweeting: “United Nations was a MAGA Flex. Trump on da text. Yall should be afraid of what I’m gon do next,” she wrote, in a post that also took thinly-veiled shots at Jay-Z.

Since then, it’s been a full-on love fest between Minaj and the administration, with Nicki reposting several tweets about Trump– including one that alleged his wife, Melania, underwent a kidney surgery in 2018. The post claimed that the president postponed meetings to be with his wife, and sent her a “beautiful” letter.

In other tweets, Nicki shared a video of Trump and Elon Musk dancing happily, over which she wrote, “Mood.”

She also tweeted about Vance being “smarter than a computer.”

“Nothing brings me joy like the Vance memes & knowing he leaned into it like a boss,” Nicki began in a tweet praising the VP. “Top Tier Comedy Character = 100 But make no mistake, Vance is an assassin. Don’t debate him. On anything. Quick as a computer. Maybe quicker. He’s the best blend I’ve ever seen of us&them.”

