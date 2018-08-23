The Deplorable Candace Owens Says Trump-Loving Paris Dennard Is Being ‘Lynched’

The sunken place community sticks together.
The Washington Post dropped a bombshell story Wednesday night about Paris Dennard getting fired from Arizona State University for sexual harassment. Now, Candace Owens, who wrote for an anti-Trump site two years ago and is one of the most fraudulent pundits on any network, has claimed that Dennard was being lynched.
See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression
“Here is the viral clip of an ‘uppity black’ standing up to the intelligence community on national TV. This garnered praise from @realDonaldTrump,” Owens wrote on Twitter. “Two days later, sexual assault allegations from 2014 surface and he is fired. L Y N C H E D.”
Owens was referring to Dennard accusing ex-deputy director of the CIA’s Counterterrorist Center Phil Mudd profiting off of his security clearance.
Whether it’s R. Kelly or Bill Cosby, comparing being lynched to someone accused of sexual assault, especially when Dennard reportedly admitted it, is disgusting. Owens should have some respect for the thousands of Black men and boys who were actually lynched. Paris Dennard is not Emmett Till.
The Post reported that Dennard got fired from Arizona State University in 2014 for sexual harassment. He allegedly made masturbatory gestures, and touched a woman’s “neck with his tongue.”
Dennard was noncommittal when the Post asked him about it.
“I cannot comment on items I have never seen regarding allegations I still believe to be false,” he told the Post. “This is sadly another politically motivated attempt to besmirch my character, and shame me into silence for my support of President Trump and the GOP.”
CNN placed Dennard on “leave.”
Now we can all watch CNN in peace.
SEE ALSO:
Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes
Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot
This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
1.Source:Getty 1 of 93
2.Source:Getty 2 of 93
3.Source:Getty 3 of 93
4.4 of 93
5.Source:Getty 5 of 93
6.6 of 93
7.Source:Getty 7 of 93
8.8 of 93
9. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 9 of 93
10.Source:Getty 10 of 93
11.Source:Getty 11 of 93
12.12 of 93
13.Source:Getty 13 of 93
14.14 of 93
15.Source:Getty 15 of 93
16.16 of 93
17.Source:Getty 17 of 93
18.18 of 93
19.Source:Getty 19 of 93
20.20 of 93
21.Source:Getty 21 of 93
22.22 of 93
23.Source:Getty 23 of 93
24.24 of 93
25.Source:Getty 25 of 93
26.26 of 93
27.Source:Getty 27 of 93
28.28 of 93
29.Source:Getty 29 of 93
30.30 of 93
31.Source:Getty 31 of 93
32.32 of 93
33.Source:Getty 33 of 93
34.34 of 93
35.Source:Getty 35 of 93
36.36 of 93
37.Source:Getty 37 of 93
38.38 of 93
39.Source:Getty 39 of 93
40.40 of 93
41.Source:Getty 41 of 93
42.42 of 93
43.43 of 93
44.Source:Getty 44 of 93
45.45 of 93
46.Source:Getty 46 of 93
47.47 of 93
48.48 of 93
49.49 of 93
50.Source:Getty 50 of 93
51.Source:Getty 51 of 93
52.52 of 93
53.Source:Getty 53 of 93
54.54 of 93
55.Source:Getty 55 of 93
56.56 of 93
57.Source:Getty 57 of 93
58.58 of 93
59.Source:Getty 59 of 93
60.60 of 93
61.61 of 93
62.Source:Getty 62 of 93
63.63 of 93
64.Source:Getty 64 of 93
65.65 of 93
66.Source:Getty 66 of 93
67.67 of 93
68.Source:Getty 68 of 93
69.Source:Getty 69 of 93
70.70 of 93
71.71 of 93
72.Source:Getty 72 of 93
73.73 of 93
74.Source:Getty 74 of 93
75.75 of 93
76.76 of 93
77.Source:Getty 77 of 93
78.78 of 93
79.Source:Getty 79 of 93
80.80 of 93
81.81 of 93
82.Source:Getty 82 of 93
83.Source:Getty 83 of 93
84.Source:Getty 84 of 93
85.Source:Getty 85 of 93
86.Source:Getty 86 of 93
87.Source:Getty 87 of 93
88.Source:Getty 88 of 93
89. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 89 of 93
90. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 90 of 93
91. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 91 of 93
92. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 92 of 93
93. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 93 of 93
The Deplorable Candace Owens Says Trump-Loving Paris Dennard Is Being ‘Lynched’ was originally published on newsone.com