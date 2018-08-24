CLOSE
ARETHA FRANKLIN: Stevie Wonder And Chaka Khan To Sing At Funeral

Aretha Franklin‘s funeral service on August 31st will be graced by the voices of Stevie WonderFaith HillRonald IsleyChaka Khan and Jennifer Hudson.

The Franklin family announced that 19 artists will sing at the service at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. (Detroit Free Press)

Here’s the complete list of performers from the worlds of R&B, pop and gospel:

  • Stevie Wonder
  • Faith Hill
  • Ronald Isley
  • Chaka Khan
  • Fantasia Barrino
  • Jennifer Hudson
  • Yolanda Adams
  • Shirley Caesar
  • The Clark Sisters
  • Jennifer Holliday
  • Tasha Cobbs-Leonard
  • Marvin Sapp
  • The Williams Brothers
  • Vanessa Bell Armstrong
  • Audrey DuBois Harris
  • Alice McAllister Tillman
  • Edward Franklin
  • Aretha Franklin Orchestra
  • Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir

Meanwhile, Gladys KnightDuke Fakir of The Four Tops and Ronald Isley are among the rumored names for next Thursday’s Aretha Franklin tribute concert at Detroit’s Chene Park Amphitheater.

 

Don Juan Fasho

