ARETHA FRANKLIN: Stevie Wonder And Chaka Khan To Sing At Funeral

Aretha Franklin‘s funeral service on August 31st will be graced by the voices of Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Ronald Isley, Chaka Khan and Jennifer Hudson.

The Franklin family announced that 19 artists will sing at the service at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. (Detroit Free Press)

Here’s the complete list of performers from the worlds of R&B, pop and gospel:

Stevie Wonder

Faith Hill

Ronald Isley

Chaka Khan

Fantasia Barrino

Jennifer Hudson

Yolanda Adams

Shirley Caesar

The Clark Sisters

Jennifer Holliday

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard

Marvin Sapp

The Williams Brothers

Vanessa Bell Armstrong

Audrey DuBois Harris

Alice McAllister Tillman

Edward Franklin

Aretha Franklin Orchestra

Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir

Meanwhile, Gladys Knight, Duke Fakir of The Four Tops and Ronald Isley are among the rumored names for next Thursday’s Aretha Franklin tribute concert at Detroit’s Chene Park Amphitheater.

