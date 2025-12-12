Everything Announced At The 2025 Game Awards

The Game Awards / Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis / Resident Evil Requiem / Star Wars: Fate of The Old Republic

The biggest night in gaming, The Game Awards, is going down, and along with handing out trophies, Geoff Keighley also came through with some big announcements that definitely got big reactions out of us.

We’re not even going to waste any time here, so let’s get to the game announcements.

Leon Kennedy Returns To Raccoon City Resident Evil Requiem

Capcom / Resident Evil Requiem

One of the worst-kept secrets heading into The Game Awards was that Leon Kennedy would be in Resident Evil Requiem.

Leon’s involvement in the game was long-rumored before the news was eventually leaked, with a listing on the PlayStation Store ahead of the Game Awards.

Now, we finally got a full trailer confirming that Leon will be a playable character alongside Grace Ashcroft. HHW Gaming got a chance to play an early preview of Resident Evil Requiem, and it showed off the survival horror element of the game as you try to outmaneuver a giant BOW with only glass bottles to throw and a lighter.

Leon brings the action we have come to love from Resident Evil 4, and it looks sick.

A description of the game’s story from Capcom reads:

Grace Ashcroft and Leon S. Kennedy – intertwined as they investigate a series of strange deaths that may just lead to uncovering the hidden truth behind the infamous 1998 Raccoon City Incident. Revealed at The Game Awards 2025, the legendary Leon S. Kennedy kicks the action up a notch, as he begins investigating a dead body found in an abandoned hotel – the same hotel that FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft is simultaneously investigating.

Resident Evil Requiem arrives on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 27, 2026.

We’re Getting Two Tomb Raider Games

Crystal Dynamics / Wild Hog / Amazon Game Studios

Lara Croft is back, and to announce her return, Crystal Dynamics teased fans by dropping the trailer for Tomb Raider: The Catalyst, a new adventure featuring Lara Croft coming in 2027.

But Crystal Dynamics had more news up its sleeve with Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, which will be a reimagining of the 1996 game and will lead into 2027’s Catalyst.

A description of the game’s story reads:

As Lara Croft, harness your wits and athleticism to explore exotic locations lost to time—from the jungles of Peru to the ancient ruins of Greece, the deserts of Egypt, and a mysterious Mediterranean island shrouded in myth. Traverse treacherous landscapes, solve deadly contraptions, and face lethal predators as you hunt for the scattered pieces of the Scion, an artifact of immeasurable power.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis launches on Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and PS5 a year earlier in 2026.

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic

Arcanaut Studios / Star Wars: Fate of The Old Republic

One of the more significant announcements of the night was the news of Casey Hudson of BioWare fame returning to make a brand new single-player Star Wars RPG called Fate of the Old Republic.

The teaser trailer didn’t reveal much, but that’s fine; we’re still hyped about this one.

Street Fighter Teaser Arrives

Paramount Pictures / Legendary Entertainment / Street Fighter

We’re still on the fence about this movie, but the teaser, presented by almost the entire cast from the film, minus 50 Cent, who is currently on a press tour making Diddy’s life miserable, left us a tad bit more intrigued.

We still don’t care for Andrew Schultz being in the film.

Mega Man Is Finally Back!

Capcom / Mega Man: Dual Override

It’s been a longggggg time, but the Blue Bomber, aka Mega Man, is back!

Capcom announced the return of the beloved super fighting robot during The Game Awards, revealing he will embark on a new adventure in Mega Man Dual Override, the twelfth mainline installment in the classic Mega Man series.

No firm date has been set, but Capcom revealed the game will arrive in 2027.

Retake The Skies In Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Bandai Namco / Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Ace Combat is back! Bandai Namco revealed the latest entry in the beloved franchise, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, which is also the first mainline Ace Combat game in seven years.

Not too many details were shared about the game, but we do know it’s coming in 2026 to PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Steam.

Hit the gallery below for more announcements.