BEYONCE, JAY-Z: Giving Out $1 Million in Scholarships

Beyonce and Jay-Z are turning their tour into a giving spree.

The Carters are using their charity initiatives to help fund the dreams of high school seniors seeking to continue their education. Students need to “demonstrate academic excellence and show financial needs that would make it hard for them to otherwise enter a college or university for the 2018-2019 academic year.”

Students must reside in or around one of the cities where the On the Run 2 tour is headed next, including Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, Arlington, New Orleans, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Clara, and Seattle. The Boys and Girls Club of America in each city will pick a winner, who will receive $100,000 in scholarship funds. The power couple will contribute a total of $1.1 million in the 11 remaining tour stops.

Fasho Thoughts:

This isn’t Beyonce’s first time helping fans pay for higher education. In 2017, she launched the Formation Scholars Award, which helped “female students start or further their college education.”

And back in April, Beyoncé’s BeyGood gave a total of $100,000 to four HBCU students ($25,000 each) under her Beyoncé’s Homecoming Scholars Program. She later partnered with Google to grant four additional $25,000 scholarships.

Hov also has a scholarship fund that helps students cover tuition and other living expenses.

They’re the richest couple in music. They can afford to spread the wealth.

Talent alone makes The Carters superstars. But all they do with philanthropy and fighting against injustice brings them to the next level.

