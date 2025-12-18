Pizzeria & Big Ash Brewing Team Up for New “LaRosa’s Taphouse”

Source: Radio One Cincinnati / OneBite

A Cincinnati pizza heavyweight and a popular East Side brewery are teaming up for something brand new.

LaRosa’s Pizza and Big Ash Brewing are launching LaRosa’s Taphouse, a first-of-its-kind collaboration set to open in the new year inside Big Ash’s current space at 5230 Beechmont in Anderson Township.

The concept blends the full LaRosa’s experience with Big Ash’s established brewery setup. Foodies (and drinkers) can expect the complete LaRosa’s menu, plus a drive-up window and delivery, alongside Big Ash’s self-serve tap wall where beer is poured by the ounce. Big Ash has operated out of the space since opening in 2019 and will continue to do so under the new model.

LaRosa’s franchise owner Nick Fucito purchased the property from Big Ash’s landlord in April for $675,000. One of his five LaRosa’s locations currently operates in Mount Washington, about a mile from the Beechmont Avenue site. He said that restaurant has outgrown its footprint; this started a long search for a new home which ultimately led to the brewery collaboration.





