Pizzeria & Big Ash Brewing Team Up for New "LaRosa's Taphouse"
Pizzeria & Big Ash Brewing Team Up for New “LaRosa’s Taphouse”
A Cincinnati pizza heavyweight and a popular East Side brewery are teaming up for something brand new.
LaRosa’s Pizza and Big Ash Brewing are launching LaRosa’s Taphouse, a first-of-its-kind collaboration set to open in the new year inside Big Ash’s current space at 5230 Beechmont in Anderson Township.
RELATED: Corie Blount Says He’s the Reason Pac & Dr. Dre Wore Bearcats Gear
The concept blends the full LaRosa’s experience with Big Ash’s established brewery setup. Foodies (and drinkers) can expect the complete LaRosa’s menu, plus a drive-up window and delivery, alongside Big Ash’s self-serve tap wall where beer is poured by the ounce. Big Ash has operated out of the space since opening in 2019 and will continue to do so under the new model.
LaRosa’s franchise owner Nick Fucito purchased the property from Big Ash’s landlord in April for $675,000. One of his five LaRosa’s locations currently operates in Mount Washington, about a mile from the Beechmont Avenue site. He said that restaurant has outgrown its footprint; this started a long search for a new home which ultimately led to the brewery collaboration.
- Pizzeria & Big Ash Brewing Team Up for New “LaRosa’s Taphouse”
- Come Get This Fool: Donald Trump Installs Plaques Mocking Obama-Biden Under Official White House Portrait
- #MarriedToMedicine: Dr. Simone’s Son Says He’s Upgraded From A Jeep To A Tesla Despite THAT $60K Credit Card & Law School Spat
- Test Your Knowledge: 20 Christmas Trivia Questions For Family Fun During The Holidays
- D.L. Hughley Pushes Back on Nicki Minaj’s Criticism of Gavin Newsom
- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s Veto On Reparations Study Overturned
- 13 New Year’s-Inspired Nail Designs To Start Your Year Off Glam
- Smart Holiday Tech and Must-Have Gifts | Techie Tuesday
- Drapetomaniac Music: The Soundtrack To Black Liberation
- 50 Cent Eggs On Beef With Jim Jones, Maino Over Diddy Doc
Pizzeria & Big Ash Brewing Team Up for New “LaRosa’s Taphouse” was originally published on wiznation.com