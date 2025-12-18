Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Wiz Khalifa is facing a 9-month prison sentence in none other than Romania, but his legal team is appealing the ruling.

Following his performance at Costinești’s Beach Please! Festival in July 2024, Wiz was arrested for smoking marijuana. He was initially cited a fine of 3,000 lei, which is apparently just roughly $700 USD.

However, things have taken a turn, and now he faces 9 months behind Romanian bars. Unless his legal team can win their appeal.

According to TMZ, Romania’s drug laws are pretty strict. Wiz lit up a joint while dancing to Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg’s The Next Episode at the music fest. We’ll have to see what the next episode entails for one of our favorite musical potheads from the States.

We’ll share more details when we get them.

Wiz Khalifa Appeals 9-Month Romanian Prison Sentence For Weed