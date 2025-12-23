Chase Brown Makes Franchise History in Bengals’ Win at Miami

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown etched his name into the franchise record books in Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins, delivering a historic, all-around performance that showcased his growing impact on the Bengals’ offense.

Brown became the first player in Bengals history to score two receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in the same game, a milestone that underscored his versatility and explosiveness. He finished the night with 66 rushing yards and 43 receiving yards, totaling 109 yards from scrimmage and serving as a constant mismatch for Miami’s defense.

Head coach Zac Taylor praised Brown’s development following the game, pointing to his ability to make plays in both the running and passing game. Taylor highlighted Brown’s speed, vision, and growing confidence as key factors in his increased usage, especially as a receiving threat out of the backfield.

Brown’s breakout performance was no fluke. Over the course of the season, he has continued to elevate his game, compiling 1,225 yards from scrimmage and averaging 102.3 yards per game over the last nine contests. His steady improvement has added a new dynamic to Cincinnati’s offense, giving defenses yet another weapon to account for.

As opposing teams focus their attention on stopping Cincinnati’s other offensive stars, Brown’s role could continue to expand. If his recent production is any indication, Chase Brown is poised to be a major contributor down the stretch—playing a pivotal role in the Bengals’ offensive success and making franchise history along the way.