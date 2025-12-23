Janet Jackson Wows Crowd at Newark’s Prudential Center

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Janet Jackson Proves She’s Still in Control at Newark’s Prudential Center

Janet Jackson reminded fans exactly why her name remains etched in music history during her “Together Again” concert at the Prudential Center in Newark. The legendary performer delivered a powerful, hit-filled show that celebrated nearly four decades of chart-topping success, proving her music—and stage presence—are truly timeless.

The night was packed with some of Janet’s most iconic songs, sending waves of nostalgia through the crowd. Fans sang along to classics like “When I Think of You,” “Love Will Never Do (Without You),” “Escapade,” and “Miss You Much,” records that once dominated radio and continue to resonate across generations. Each performance felt both polished and electric, a testament to the lasting impact of her catalog.

The “Together Again” tour highlights Janet Jackson’s enduring appeal in an ever-changing music industry. Despite shifts in sound, trends, and technology, her music has remained relevant—standing the test of time for nearly 40 years. On stage, she commanded attention with ease, blending sharp choreography, flawless vocals, and undeniable star power.

Beyond the hits, the concert also gave longtime fans a deeper look into her artistry. Janet sprinkled in lesser-known tracks from her extensive discography, showcasing her versatility and reminding audiences that her influence extends far beyond radio singles. These moments added depth to the show and highlighted her growth as both an artist and performer.

Age has done nothing to diminish Janet Jackson’s impact. If anything, it has sharpened her legacy. At Prudential Center, she proved once again that she is not just a pop icon—but a living legend whose music continues to inspire, move, and unite fans across generations.