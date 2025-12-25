Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Restaurants Open on Christmas: Where You Can Dine Out This Holiday

If cooking a full holiday meal isn’t on your agenda this Christmas, you’re not alone. Many popular restaurant chains will be open on Christmas Day, giving families, travelers, and last-minute planners plenty of dining options.

Casual dining favorites like Applebee’s, Bertucci’s, Bravo Italian Kitchen, and Brio Italian Grille will be welcoming guests, offering a relaxed alternative to staying in the kitchen. These spots are ideal for those looking to enjoy a sit-down meal without the holiday prep and cleanup.

Fast-food and quick-service chains including Burger King, Church’s Texas Chicken, and El Pollo Loco are also expected to operate on Christmas, though hours may vary by location. Customers are encouraged to check with their local restaurants ahead of time to confirm availability.

For all-day breakfast lovers or late-night diners, chains such as Denny’s, IHOP, McDonald’s, Dave & Buster’s, and Fogo de Chão will be open, providing convenient options throughout the day.

Those seeking a more upscale holiday dining experience can make reservations at restaurants like Del Frisco’s, Eddie Merlot’s, McCormick & Schmick’s, and STK Steakhouse, many of which offer special Christmas menus and elevated dining atmospheres.

Additionally, select locations of Ruby Tuesday, Scooter’s Coffee, Sizzler, and several other chains will also be open, giving diners a wide range of choices—from coffee runs to full holiday dinners.

Whether you’re skipping the stove, traveling, or just want to enjoy a meal out, there are plenty of restaurants open this Christmas to fit your plans. Be sure to check local hours and availability in advance, as schedules can vary by location.