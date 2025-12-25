Source: BG041/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Mariah Carey Almost Said No to Her Now-Iconic Christmas Album

It’s hard to imagine the holiday season without Mariah Carey’s voice filling the airwaves, but the superstar nearly passed on creating what would become one of the most iconic Christmas albums of all time.

Carey recently revealed that she initially turned down the idea of recording a Christmas album, believing it came too early in her career. At the time, she had only released two albums and wasn’t convinced it was the right move. “I’d only done two albums; the record company suggested it to me and I felt it was too early,” she explained.

Despite her hesitation, Carey ultimately agreed to the project because of her genuine love for Christmas. She decided that if she was going to do it, she wanted to do it right—by creating something special that would stand the test of time. “I really like Christmas, so I’m going to give it a try,” she recalled.

From the start, Carey was intentional about making the music feel timeless, not tied to a specific era. Rather than sounding like a typical ’90s holiday release, she focused on universal Christmas imagery—lights, presents, stockings, fireplaces, and warmth. “I wanted it to feel like a timeless classic that didn’t sound like a ‘90s song or any era,” she said.

That timeless approach paid off, turning songs like “All I Want for Christmas Is You” into global holiday anthems decades later.

Carey’s deep connection to Christmas is also rooted in her childhood. She shared that although her family had limited financial resources growing up, the holiday season always held a special place in her heart. “I’ve always loved Christmas so much all my life, but I grew up in a family with little money and I couldn’t live it like other kids did,” she revealed.

That emotional connection—combined with her vision and talent—helped create music that resonates across generations. What once felt like a risky decision early in her career ultimately became a defining part of Mariah Carey’s legacy and a permanent soundtrack to the holiday season.