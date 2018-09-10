SERENA WILLIAMS: Fined $17,000 For Conduct In U.S. Open Final

As if Serena Williams wasn’t upset enough about some questionable calls in her U.S. Open final loss to Naomi Osaka on Saturday, she got more bad news when she was fined $17,000 for three code violations in the match.

That total consists of a $10,000 fine for verbally abusing chair umpire Carlos Ramos, $4,000 for a warning for coaching and $3,000 for slamming and breaking her racquet.

It was during the second set of the match that Williams was hit with the code violation for her coach allegedly giving her signs. A visibly upset Williams told the umpire, “I don’t cheat to win. I’d rather lose. I’m just letting you know.”

Patrick Mouratoglou, her coach, latter admitted that he was trying to coach her, but claimed that it’s done by all coaches, and Williams insisted she didn’t see him offering any tips from the players’ box.

Later in the match, Williams smashed and broke her racquet and yelled at Ramos, “You will never be on another court of mine as long as you live. You owe me an apology. Say it. Say you’re sorry. How dare you insinuate I was cheating. You stole a point from me. You’re a thief.” (Los Angeles Times)

Fasho Thoughts:

This is sexism in action. John McEnroe was famous for being a hothead on the court and he usually got away with it.

was famous for being a hothead on the court and he usually got away with it. In the press conference following the match, Williams claimed she never had a problem with Ramos before and said, “He’s always been a great umpire.”

Serena had a bad day. She had a right to be upset.

The fine won’t hurt Serena too badly. It’ll be deducted from her $1.85 million in prize money for coming in second place.

Also On 100.3: