John Legend is officially an EGOT winner. An EGOT is someone who has received an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. Legend was honored for his production work on the television program, Jesus Christ Superstar Live, at last night’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards. He is also up for outstanding actor in a limited series or movie, which will be revealed during the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17th. Legend has won a total of ten Grammy Awards. He won an Oscar in 2015, and a Tony in 2017.

Congrats to John Legend and good luck on September 17th!

John Legend Completes EGOT After Emmy Win was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

