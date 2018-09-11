CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Cardi B Has No Regrets About Throwing Her Shoe At Nicki Minaj: Report

2 reads
Leave a comment

I was a bizarre weekend for fans of both Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, as their apparent beef has finally been brought to the forefront. Apparantely their heated exchange has come with no remorse, at least from the Cardi side of things. . .

Via | HotNewHipHop

Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Sources say Cardi B would throw her shoe again at Nicki if it came to it.

According to sources who spoke with TMZCardi B reportedly has no regrets about throwing her shoe at Nicki Minaj over the weekend at the Bazaar Harper party at NY Fashion Week. In fact, they say Cardi would do it all over again if it came to it.

Sources close to Cardi told TMZ that the Invasion Of Privacy rapper feels zero remorse about her altercation with Nicki.

READ MORE

Cardi B Has No Regrets About Throwing Her Shoe At Nicki Minaj: Report was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close